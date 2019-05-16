|
Diane M. (Mariani) Hussey, a lifelong Rockland resident, passed away on April 21, 2019, surrounded by her children, at the age of 75. Born July 20, 1943, in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Guido and Angelina (Felaccio) Mariani. She worked in the Rockland school system for over 20 years. Diane also enjoyed gardening. Diane is survived by her loving children, Michael R. and Debra A. Hussey, both of Rockland. She was the dear sister of the late Robert G. Mariani. Services for Diane were private. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to the MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For an online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Abington Mariner from May 16 to May 23, 2019