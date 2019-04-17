|
|
Joanne M. (Rocha) Carey, of Abington, formerly of Randolph and East Falmouth, passed away April 13, 2019 at the age of 75. Beloved wife of the late Daniel H. Carey and loving mother of Rosemarie Leaming of Holbrook, Michelle DAntuony of Roslindale, Donna Pomales of Randolph, Daniel H. Carey Jr. of Braintree, Deborah Carey of Holbrook, Robert Carey of Holbrook, and Michael Carey of Abington. Devoted sister of Robert Rocha of Fla., Shirley Fonseca of Quincy, Jerry Rocha and Evelyn Rocha both of Brockton and the late David Rocha. Also survived by 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Joanne was born in Wareham and grew up in East Falmouth, she lived in Randolph for many years before moving to Abington about two and a half years ago. She was an active member of the Boston Church of Christ since 1986. Her greatest joy came from spending time with family and friends. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend visiting hours Friday, April 19, from 4 to 8 in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St., Holbrook, MA 02343. A funeral service held Saturday, April 20, in the Brookville Bible Church, 871 So. Franklin St., Holbrook, MA 02343 at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. To leave a sympathy message please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Abington Mariner from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2019