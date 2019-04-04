|
Josephine (Arena) Driscoll, beloved wife of the late Charles A. Driscoll, longtime resident of Rockland, passed away quietly at the Webster Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center on April 2, 2019. She was 101 years old. She worked at the Bostonian Shoe factory in Whitman for many years and retired from Electro Signal Lab in Rockland, as a foreman, when it moved to Weymouth. She was politically active as the recording secretary for the Rockland Town Republican Committee for which her brother, Larry Arena, was chairman for many years. She was a highly talented ceramics artist who displayed many of her pieces in her home and wrote a 1939 World's Fair Anthology of Poetry award winning poem called the "The Norwegian Custom". She is survived by her niece, Rosemarie Arena-Williams and her husband Edward Williams, who lived with her for 25 years; and 7 nephews, Brian, Charles, James and his wife Sandy, Paul, Peter and his wife Debbie, Robert and his wife Bonnie and Roy and his wife Jane Arena; and many great-nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 45 E. Water St., Rockland, on Friday, April 5, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral home service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Abington Mariner from Apr. 4 to Apr. 11, 2019