Michael C. Sansone, age 85, of Rockland, formerly of Norwood and Quincy, passed away peacefully, Friday, April 19, 2019 in the comfort of his loving family. Michael was born in Quincy to the late Michael and Erminie J. (Settimelli) Sansone. He was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1951 and Boston University and later earned his masters degree in education from Boston University. He had lived in Rockland for thirty-one years, Norwood for eighteen years, and previously in Quincy. Michael was employed as an educator for many years with the Town of Norwood Public Schools. He served as principal at the Oldham Elementary School and the former Winslow Elementary School and had also been the principal at Saint Catherines Elementary School in Norwood. After retirement, Michael worked several years at the Pilgrim Center in Braintree and as principal at Saint Jeromes Elementary School in North Weymouth. Michael served in the U.S. Army from 1955 through 1957 and received the Good Conduct Medal. He was a man of faith and he and his late wife, Joan, enjoyed attending Mass at the Church of the Resurrection in Hingham where they were active members. He loved to travel and had a passion for golf as a member of the Walpole Country Club and the South Shore Country Club. Michael was dedicated to his family and especially to his cherished granddaughter, Isabella, actively supporting all her many accomplishments. Beloved husband for sixty-three years of the late Joan M. (Kontio) Sansone, who died February 11, 2019. Devoted father of Michael F. Sansone and his wife Dorothea of Whitman. Loving grandfather of Isabella A. Sansone of Whitman. Dear brother of the late Marie E. Volpe and her husband Anthony of Westborough. Michael is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Thursday, April 25, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Wednesday, April 24, from 4 | 7 p.m. Interment, with military honors, at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. For those who wish, donations in Michaels memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Drive, Waltham, MA 02452. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Abington Mariner from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2019