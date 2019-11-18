|
|
Janet A. (Campbell) Marino, 79, a 47 year resident of Acton, MA, passed peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 while in loving care of Life Care Center of Acton after a brief period of rapidly declining health following a mild third heart attack. A diabetic for over 40 years she managed the disease very well even including the time it rendered her legally blind in 2005.
Janet is the daughter of the late Arthur and Virginia (Robbins) Campbell of Waltham, MA. She is survived by her husband Paul of Acton, MA; daughter Karen Lindsay of Acton, MA and Karen's children Campbell and Kaley Lindsay; son David Gott and wife Jackie and their son Robert Gott of Jacksonville, FL; son Michael Gott and wife Jacqueline of Littleton, MA and their daughter Montana; and Paul's daughters Catherine Edwards and husband Eddie and their son Paul Francis Marino Edwards of Monterey, CA and Ann Holland and husband Steve of Ashland, MA. She is also survived by her older brother Robert Campbell of Weston, MA; younger sister Virginia (Campbell) Lombardo and husband Philip of Weston, MA along with her nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
For all who knew Janet, she was a loving, faithful and caring wife; a loving, caring and nurturing mother and grandmother; an honest, dedicated and respectful co-worker; a supporter of all children, especially at Acton-Boxborough High School; and in general a friend to all.
She was first married to the late Charles Gott, USMC retired, and their marriage blossomed with three children. Unfortunately after returning from two tours in Vietnam, he felt no longer able to safely continue their marriage and they divorced. Janet went back home with her parents so she could help support her young family. After a few years she and a recent widower, Paul Marino, caught each others attention while participating in activities with PWP (Parents Without Partners). Romance resulted in marriage, the merger of their two families and they moved to Paul's property in Acton.
As the children got more established in school, Janet started short-time work jobs. She was a short order cook at a deli/café in West Acton and a day sitter for children who would otherwise come home from school to an empty house. As time became more available she was able to obtain more permanent work as a school crossing guard for 23 years, a lunch and recess aide, and an auxiliary police woman who was a true marksman with a pistol, (thanks to training by her first husband).
In her community and public life she was always pictured on the front page of the Beacon doing something noteworthy, most often as a crossing guard, and for the last 20 years she became an ardent and vocal fan for the varsity football team at Acton-Boxborough High School, in which role she rose to the fan level of "Number One Fan" as so printed in several editions of the program book. Always at the 40 yard line with her bull horn, her most memorable cry "Go AB, it's touchdown time, GO-GO-GO" was usually answered with a TD a few plays later.
Visiting hours are at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave., Acton, on Tuesday, Nov. 19th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 20th at 11:00 a.m in the funeral home. Burial services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Those who wish may make memorial gifts to the organization of one's choice to benefit diabetes research and support services.
For life story, directions or to leave an online condolence visit actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Acton Beacon on Nov. 18, 2019