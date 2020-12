Alfred M. Licea, of Arlington, MA December 4, 2020. Husband of the late Evelyn (DePace) Licea, father of Michelle, Erica and Taber, father-in-law of Robert, Bill and Rona, grandfather of Max and Marsden, great-grandfather of Dylan. If desired, please consider a donation in honor of Alfred to the Concord Band at concordband.org . Memorial service will be held at a later date, with burial at the VA cemetery in Bourne, MA. Arrangements under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, Arlington.