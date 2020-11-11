1/
Alvan F. Larson
{ "" }
Alvan Francis Larson 9-12-1927 -11-8-2020 passed after a short illness at a rehab center in Arlington. He was born in Savin Hill, Dorchester, Ma. And spent the rest of his life in Arlington, Ma. with his wife Frances. He graduated from the Franklin Institute and became a draftsman for an Elevator company. until he retired. He loved playing tennis and sailing. He built a Hustler Class sailboat with his father and competed in the Marblehead Race Week and belonged to the Savin Hill Yacht Club He predeceased his wife Frances Alessi and his three brothers. Arthur, Dorchester, and George of Milton, Robert of Calif. He leaves behind 17 great nieces, nephews Paula, Pat George, Frances, George, and Alvan Gustav was deceased and many grandchildren His step children Eleanor Harris, Calif, Jim Surrette, Ft. Lauderdale, Fl and Yvonne Scherer of Stow, Ma his step grandchildren Scott Carlisle, Ayer, Ma Donna Sopko, Calif., Donald Beaubien, Calif and David Beaubien, NH and many grandchildren and one great grandchild. Al served as a First Sgt in the Army He was loved by all and will be sorely missed. Services will be private.To send an online condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Arlington Advocate from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
