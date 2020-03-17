|
Andrew Tsuk, 87, of Arlington, MA, died after a long illness on March 8, 2020. Beloved by his family, he is survived by his wife, Susan Frey, sons Michael and Robert Tsuk, and daughters-in-law Edith Epstein and Laura Tsuk. He was predeceased by his first wife, Ruth Grennen Tsuk, and daughter-in-law Roberta Lukes. Andrew was born in Budapest, Hungary, and escaped during the Soviet repression of the Hungarian Revolution of 1956. He spent a year as a refugee in France before coming to the United States. Andrew held a Ph. D. in Chemistry from Brooklyn Polytechnic University, and had a long career as a chemist. He was the holder of nine US patents, and was sometimes an adjunct professor at various universities. Andrew was an avid vegetable gardener, and baked his own bread almost every week. There will be a memorial service later in 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in Andrews name may be made to the International Rescue Committee, P.O. Box 6068, Albert Lea, MN 56007-9847, https://www.rescue.org/, or to the Arlington Libraries Foundation, 700 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA 02476, https://www.arlington librariesfoundation.org/.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2020