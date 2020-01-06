|
Barbara J. Gorman, 76, of Arlington, died peacefully on November 5, 2019. Born in Newton on November 24, 1942, daughter of Bartholomew Gorman and Margaret (Mclaughlin) Gorman of Waban MA (both deceased). She lived in Waban her entire life moving to Brightview assisted living in Arlington in 2015. Barbara attended Newton public schools. She was a graduate of Emanuel College in Boston where she earned a Masters degree in English. She started her teaching career in the Holliston MA school system teaching English and then to Arlington High where she taught Advanced English studies and became an Assistant Principal before retiring in 2000. Barbara enjoyed reading and belonged to many book clubs as well as playing bridge. She volunteered at the Carroll Center for the Blind in Newton making books on tape for the seeing impaired. She leaves several cousins in the area. A memorial Mass will take place Wednesday January 8th at 9 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Newton Centre in Newton . Followed by a burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery in West Roxbury at 11 a.m.. Friends are welcomed to attend.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13, 2020