Carmella Tosi
Carmella Camille (Minichiello) Tosi of Arlington formerly of Dorchester, Revere and Somerville, passed away on August 24th, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of Robert Tosi for 54 years. Daughter of the late Joseph and Antonetta (Colarusso) Minichiello. Raised by her late Aunt Rose Rolanti. Sister of the late Peter Minichiello and Robert Natale. Loving mother of Robert Tosi Jr., of Arlington, Lisa Sasso and her husband John of Reading and Joseph Tosi and his wife Michelle of Framingham. Adoring Grandmother to Brian, Jessica and Alex Tosi and John Robert Sasso. Lifelong friend of Rita Marrama of Revere. Dear friend of Rita Callahan, Willa Veno and many more. Survived by an extended family of many cousins and dear friends. Godmother to Celina Minichiello, Donna Bourque, Tony Minichiello, James Tosi, Jeffrey Randall, and Annamaria Trichilo. Somerville High School Class of 55. Camille enjoyed cooking and feeding all who visited, caring for her flowers and writing notes or sending cards to family and friends along with traveling on Retired Mens Club of Arlington trips. Camille always had a smile that would light up a room. To know Camille was to know that everyone was special to her, including her many Aunts and Uncles and everyone who was fortunate enough to meet her. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the DeVito Funeral Home 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON on Friday from 4-7 pm. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and pay their respects and exit the funeral home promptly to allow other guests to enter. A limited number of guests will be allowed in the building at one time. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 10 am in St. Camillus Church 1175 Concord Turnpike, Arlington. The church will limit the number of attendees; family and close friends are invited. Burial to immediately follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Epilepsy Foundation, epilepsy.com/donate or Alzheimer's Association, alz.org/donate. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.

Published in The Arlington Advocate from Aug. 27 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
AUG
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Camillus Church
AUG
29
Burial
Mt. Pleasant Cemetery
Guest Book

August 26, 2020
To the Tosi family,

I have very fond memories of Mrs. Tosi from my teaching days at the Dallin School. She was a lovely and caring woman. May she Rest in Peace.
Lauren Jastremski
