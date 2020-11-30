1/1
Claudette M. Lahaie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claudette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claudette Marie Lahaie, of Arlington, passed away peacefully at home on November 24th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gerald J. Lahaie. Loving mother to Susan Lahaie and her late husband Ron of Dover, DE, Ann Soucie and her husband Brent of Wells, ME, Paul Lahaie and his partner Denise of Manchester, NH, Peter Lahaie and his wife Mercedes of Aventura, FL and the late Mark Lahaie. Dear grandmother to Robbie, Katie, Lisa, James, Daniel, John, Paul, Ryan, Robert and Mercedes. Sister of the late Fred Soucie. Also survived by her loving nieces, nephews and daughters of her heart Anil Hines, MaryLou Chamberland, Lyn Taber and Mara Klein Collins. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass on December 4th at 11:30a.m. in the St. Agnes Church. Live stream available at cparl.org. Burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Claudette's name can be made to The Arlington Food Pantry at arlingtoneats.org . Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved