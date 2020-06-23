David M. DeSimone M.D.
David M. DeSimone, MD of Lexington, MA, formerly of Westfield, NJ and Lansdale, PA. Cherished son of the late Josephine and Anthony DeSimone. Beloved husband of Karen F. (Burke) DeSimone. Adored father to Kathryn B. DeSimone (fianc, Saurabh Mahajan) of Brighton, MA and Nicole P. DeSimone of Somerville, MA. Dear brother of Ellen Devine (Tad) of Block Island, RI, Joanne Reynolds (Barry) of Scituate, MA, and the late Paul DeSimone. Also survived by devoted office colleagues Joan ONeil, R.N. (retired), Debbie Bruno, R.N. Eileen Urh, Dolly Hughes, numerous, much loved cousins, godchildren, nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers in laws, friends as well as countless patients whom he considered a second family during 39 years in private practice in Arlington, MA. Sincere gratitude to the Lexington Fire and Police Departments and the Lahey Clinic Medical Center emergency room staff. All services will be private. Memorial donations may be directed to a charity of ones choice. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Arlington Advocate from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.
