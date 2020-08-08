1/1
David N. Rivenburg
David N. Rivenburg of Mattapoisett, MA, formerly of Acton, MA, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Virginia F. Ginny Rivenburg (Deloury); son Paul Rivenburg, his wife Faith and their daughters Megan and Julia; son Carl Rivenburg, his wife Cheryl and their sons Christopher, Timothy and Daniel; brother Charlie and his wife Kathy. He is also survived by many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in memory of David N. Rivenburg to: Nativity Prep of New Bedford, 66 Spring Street, New Bedford, MA 02740 Community Nurse Home Care, 62 Center Street, Fairhaven, MA 02719 https://nativitynb.org/donate or http://www.communitynurse.com/donate/. For more information and online condolence book, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.

Published in The Arlington Advocate from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, 2020.
