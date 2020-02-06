Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah LaRue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah J. LaRue

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah J. LaRue Obituary
Deborah J. LaRue of Plymouth and long time resident of Arlington, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020 after a long battle with brain cancer. Beloved daughter of the late June (Wessells) and Leonard LaRue. Dear sister to Sheryl Fitzgerald and her husband Sean of Hingham, MA and Susan Cook and her late husband James of Prince George, VA. She is also survived by her nephew Ben Cook and niece Amanda Cook. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers donations in Deborah's name may be made to the Shriners International Headquarters 2900 Rocky Point Dr.,Tampa, FL 33607. To leave an online condolence please visit devitofuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -