Dennis Michael Delay February 20, 1951 - February 14, 2020. Born to Joe and Grace Delay in Arlington, MA. Dennis began his Marine Corps career back in the days when the Judge said, "Military or Jail"?? Thus began his 26 years of service to our country. After his Marine Corps retirement, Sgt. Major Delay finished his degree in the Mental Health Field at MSC. For several years he was an instructor teaching mental workers how to safely help mental health clients. He is lucky to have worked in fields where he felt he was making a difference, not only in his life, but in the lives of the clients he served. Sgt. Major Delay was all about family...his family was so important to him. Every one of his grandchildren had to go on the dreaded "Death March up Dominguez Canyon" and with him as their leader. They were bright-eyed and bushy-tailed when they began... coming back.. not so much. He also volunteered for the Military Honor Guard...something he was very proud of being a part of. Dennis is survived by his wife Sharon, brother Dick, sister Ruth and children Maura, Josh, Michelle and Cathy and, oh, he did love us so...along with all his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. Thank you Sgt. Major for showing us a better life through love, caring and giving back. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the Spring.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, 2020