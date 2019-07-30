Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faggas Funeral Home
551 Mt. Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 923-0416
Resources
More Obituaries for Elias Katsos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elias G. Katsos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elias G. Katsos Obituary
Elias G. Katsos of Arlington, MA, WWII Purple Heart Veteran, 94 years young, passed away peacefully on July 25. He is survived by his de- voted wife of 52 years Constantina (Speros) Katsos of Arlington, his four beloved children, son George and his wife Elena of Alexandria, VA, daughter Thaiadora and her husband Daniel Dorow of Danville NH, son John and his wife Aoife of Brooklyn, NY, son Steven and his wife Shara of Hudson, NH, his five beautiful grandchildren, Harry, Luke, Mia, Lexi and Sophie. Also survived by his sister Constance Katsos of Arlington and niece Irene of Japan. Predeceased by his parents George and Agelike Katsos of Arlington, brother John of Washington, sister Irene of Arlington and niece Patricia of Woburn. Member of DAV, VFW, longtime steward of St. Athanasius the Great Greek Orthodox Church in Arlington. He was the recipient of the Purple Heart Medal, WWII Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and honored as Grand Marshal of Arlington Patriots Day Parade 2019. LOU was a beautiful person, admired by many for his humor and kindness, who was proud of his family, church and country. Enjoy yourself its later than you think. Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at St. Athanasius The Great Greek Orthodox Church, 4 Appleton St., Arlington, MA. Memorial donations may be made to the above named church Icon Fund. He was laid to rest in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington, MA. Arrangements by the Faggas Funeral Home, Watertown, MA
Published in The Arlington Advocate from July 30 to Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elias's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Faggas Funeral Home
Download Now