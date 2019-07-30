|
|
Elias G. Katsos of Arlington, MA, WWII Purple Heart Veteran, 94 years young, passed away peacefully on July 25. He is survived by his de- voted wife of 52 years Constantina (Speros) Katsos of Arlington, his four beloved children, son George and his wife Elena of Alexandria, VA, daughter Thaiadora and her husband Daniel Dorow of Danville NH, son John and his wife Aoife of Brooklyn, NY, son Steven and his wife Shara of Hudson, NH, his five beautiful grandchildren, Harry, Luke, Mia, Lexi and Sophie. Also survived by his sister Constance Katsos of Arlington and niece Irene of Japan. Predeceased by his parents George and Agelike Katsos of Arlington, brother John of Washington, sister Irene of Arlington and niece Patricia of Woburn. Member of DAV, VFW, longtime steward of St. Athanasius the Great Greek Orthodox Church in Arlington. He was the recipient of the Purple Heart Medal, WWII Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and honored as Grand Marshal of Arlington Patriots Day Parade 2019. LOU was a beautiful person, admired by many for his humor and kindness, who was proud of his family, church and country. Enjoy yourself its later than you think. Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at St. Athanasius The Great Greek Orthodox Church, 4 Appleton St., Arlington, MA. Memorial donations may be made to the above named church Icon Fund. He was laid to rest in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington, MA. Arrangements by the Faggas Funeral Home, Watertown, MA
Published in The Arlington Advocate from July 30 to Aug. 6, 2019