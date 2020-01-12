Home

Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Eulalia Church
50 Ridge St.
Winchester, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Eulalia Church
50 Ridge St.
Winchester, MA
View Map
Elizabeth A. Farinos Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Farinos, of Arlington, passed away on January 8, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late John and Angela (Bidollo) Farinoso. Loving sister of Linda Caves and her husband Greg of Burlington, Lu Ann Farinoso of South Boston, Jean Allen and her late husband Joseph of Arlington, Mary Beth Girard and her husband John of Reading and the late Francis "Frank" Farinoso. Dear aunt of John and Robert Farinoso, Elissa Manfredi and her husband Eric, Rachelle Caves, Kerianne Girard, and great-aunt to Justin, Brandon, Noelle, Blake and Vanessa Manfredi. The family received visitors on Monday, January13, 2020 in St. Eulalia Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11a.m. Services concluded with interment in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. Donations in Betty's memory may be made to: Sanborn Foundation, PO Box 417, Arlington, MA 02476. For online condolences, please visit: www.bostonharborsidehome.com.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Jan. 12 to Jan. 19, 2020
