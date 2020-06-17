Ernestine C., of Burlington, formerly of Medford & Arlington, July 8, 2020. Daughter of the late Ernest and Teresa (Manzi) Cavicchi. Predeceased by her beloved husband Frank R. Grasso. Proud mother of Frank W. Grasso (Jennifer Basil) of Lake Carmel, NY, Ernest R. Grasso (Karen Brooks Grasso) of Chelmsford, MA, and the late William R. Grasso. Treasured friend of the late Charles Bevilacqua, of Burlington MA. Beloved cousin of Jean Couture (East Greenwich, RI). She was the cherished grandmother of Joseph Grasso, Laura Grasso, and Christian Murphy. Loving Aunt of Kenneth Grasso, Angela (Grasso) Alex, Stephen Grasso, and Linda Grasso. Ernestine was a gifted singer who adored music and performed with the Arlington Philharmonic for over 50 years. Later in life she became a world traveler, reveling in the food, the people, and the history. Another gift was her cooking, and the sound of her humming beautiful opera as she prepared holiday meals is a precious memory. A private interment will be held on Friday, June 12th at 1pm at the Holy Cross Cemetery, 175 Broadway, Malden MA. A Remembrance will be held at a later date, (TBA) please contact family members if interested. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to the Alzheimer's Association (act.alz.org/donate) or the Arlington Philharmonic www. arlingtonphilharmonic.org/. For directions & guestbook visit www.spadaforafuneral. com
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Jun. 17 to Jun. 24, 2020.