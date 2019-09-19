|
Esther Sandoval, 96, passed away August 26, 2019. She was a native of Colombia where she grew up, married her late husband Hernando Sandoval and raised her daughters Ruth and Heddy. While in Colombia she designed and sewed clothing for select clientele. In 1970 she moved to Boston | a city she loved and considered home. In her late 50s, while living in Boston, she became an avid 10-K runner, winning several races for her age group. She developed an interest in healthy living and meditation which contributed to overcoming cancer and heart conditions. At 65 she retired to Sunny Isles in South Florida. In 2012 she moved to The Villages, Florida where she was happy living with her daughters. She is survived by daughters Ruth and Heddy; their husbands John and Ernest; four grandchildren Paul, Eric, Brian and Andrew; and three great grandchildren Quan, Khai and Elliot. She is also survived by her sister, Ruth who lives in Colombia, as well as by nieces and nephews. Esther will be greatly missed by all of her family who will always carry her in their hearts. Funeral services and burial will be held in Winchester, Massachusetts.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, 2019