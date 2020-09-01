Felicita Boffitto

Felicita Caterina Maria Boffitto, also known as Aunty Phyl, died on August 25, 2020. Phyllis was diagnosed with Covid-19 in April and had recovered from the virus. She was born in Cambridge, MA on September 28, 1928 to Luigi and Maria (Bianchi) Boffitto who emigrated from San Cristoforo, a small hilltop town in northern Italy. Phyllis spent her childhood and many of her adult years living in North Cambridge, MA, and shared with us many fond memories and stories from those years. She belonged to a group called Growing Up In North Cambridge and enjoyed reconnecting with them at Frank's Steak House. Phyllis worked as a legal secretary for various firms, retiring from Foley Hoag in Boston, MA. Phyllis was very well liked and a mentor to many. She will be deeply missed by her 'Foley' family. Phyllis had many interests, but she especially enjoyed traveling and learning about different places. She traveled back to 'the Old Country' several times, visiting with all of her relatives there. Her best quality was her sense of humor which she kept until the very end of her life. She treasured time spent with her nieces and nephews and their families and also with dear friends that she made over the years. Phyllis is survived by her nieces, Anita Costello, Jane Northcott, Mary (Donald) Prescott, and nephew Peter Boffitto, many grand-nieces and nephews, several great-grand nieces and nephew, and her family in Italy. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Albert and sister-in-law Louise, her nephews Paul, Louis, John, and Christopher, her grand-nephews Thomas Costello and Ravyn Knight, and nephew-in-law Alan Northcott. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at both Mt. Auburn Hospital and Sancta Maria Nursing Facility for all the kindness and care given to Aunty Phyl throughout her illness, and also the staff and residents at Sunrise of Arlington where she lived for the past year and a half. There are no calling hours. A graveside committal service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, Village Street, Penacook, NH For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Sancta Maria Nursing Facility, Attn: Sister Mary Theresa DM, 799 Concord Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02183, or to a charity of one's choice
.