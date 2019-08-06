|
|
Fiorindo N. Antonelli Fred the Barber of Everett, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 4, 2019 in the St. Elizabeth's Medical Center Hospital in Brighton, surrounded by his loving family. He was 76 years old. Born in Orsogna, Italy, Fred lived in Everett for most of his life. Fred worked for many years as a professional barber at the Avenue Barber Shop in Lexington and the Heights Barber Shop in Arlington before his retirement. He also worked at the Everett Co-Operative Bank as their facilities manager for many years. Beloved husband of Maryann T. (Rizzo) for over 47 years. Dear and devoted father of Philip Antonelli and his wife, April of Everett, Christopher Antonelli and his wife, Nadiah of Hong Kong, Gregory Antonelli and his wife, Caryn of Lynnfield, and Lisa Antonelli of Everett. Brother of Joanne Gianna LoGrasso and her husband, George of Stoneham, the late Maria DAlleva, Ida Scarinci and her surviving husband, Andrea of Everett, and Vincenza Terenzi and her surviving husband, Domenic of Florida. Brother-in-law of George and Ollie Rizzo of Stoneham and Richard and Jackie Rizzo of Andover. Loving grandfather of Alessandra and Nicolas Antonelli, Kaigo and Adriana Antonelli and Giuliana, Gabriela and Genaro Antonelli. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Freds visiting hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.) EVERETT, Friday, Aug. 9 from 4-8 p.m. His funeral will be from the funeral home on Saturday at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in the Sacred Hearts Church, 315 Main St., Malden at 10 a.m. Interment with U.S. Army Military Honors at the Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Contributions in Freds memory to the Dana-Farer Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02285-9168 would be sincerely appreciated. Fred worked for many years as a barber at Avenue Barbershop in Lexington and Heights Barber Shop in Arlington. Late U. S. Army veteran of the Vietnam Era. Parking with attendants on duty.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Aug. 6 to Aug. 13, 2019