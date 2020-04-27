|
Frances E. MacDonald of Arlington, passed April 24th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Reginald I. MacDonald. Dear Sister of Patricia Koerber of Wells ME and the late Alice St. Martin of Arlington. Loved sister-in-law to Wilfred J. St. Martin Jr. Warmhearted stepmother to Reginald A. MacDonald and his wife Diana of ME and Joseph P. MacDonald and his wife Linda of Texas. Mother-in-law of Marguerite MacDonald of Saco, ME. Devoted grandmother to Allison, Ryan, Owen and Kyle. Great grandmother of Meghan, Molly and Maureen. Beautiful aunt to Denise Dempsey and her husband Robert of Burlington. Great Aunt to Colin Dempsey and his wife Melissa of Chelmsford and a very special Great Aunt to Aiden Dempsey. Frannie worked for the US Postal Service for over thirty years, where she met the love of her life, Reg and also distinguished herself as the first female supervisor at the South Postal Annex. She was a loving caring woman who enjoyed spending time with her family. She always placed her family at the center of her life, seemingly caring for their individual needs rather than her own. Her favorite place was the ocean; especially York Beach, Maine. She was a gifted artist with natural talent. Her favorite pastimes were reading Romance novels and completing challenging puzzles. Her beautiful smile and quick wit will be missed by all A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Apr. 27 to May 4, 2020