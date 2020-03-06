|
Frances (Bette) Turen, age 80, of Los Angeles, CA., formerly of Arlington, MA., passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020, with her family at her bedside. Daughter of the late John and Catherine (Foote) Ward. Loving mother of Christopher and David Turen of Los Angeles, CA. Predeceased by her son Jonathan Turen, and his twin, David. She was grandmother to Caitlyn Turen of Los Angeles, CA. Bette lived a full life as a mother, career woman, and friend. In the early 1960s she moved to New York, began working as a model, then eventually built a career as a stewardess with American Airlines. While living in New York City, she made lifelong friends, (and, of course frequented the fine clothing stores.) Following her work with American Airlines, Bette transitioned to the world of advertising where she helped create many print and television advertisements. By the mid-1960s, she married and started a family. Missing home, Bette and her family returned to Arlington where she raised her children in the home she was raised in; a home that her family had owned for 75 years. Bette continued to work in advertising, as well as fashion, and ultimately made her way into education. She was honored to work with the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, Inc. (NEASC) for the last 18 years of her professional life. She truly enjoyed retirement, which allowed her to do two of her favorite things: read books, and spend time with dear friends. In 2015, she moved to Los Angeles to be closer to her sons and granddaughter. She was a woman of principals with a strong moral compass. Private and humble to a fault, she lived a life of example for her loved ones to follow. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Mar. 6 to Mar. 13, 2020