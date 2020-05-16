|
|
Frederick Peter Abaid, 67, of Merrimack, NH passed away on Thursday, May 7th, 2020 at Southern NH Medical Center in Nashua, NH He was born in Everett, MA on December 9th, 1952 to Rose (Calabruso) Abaid of Merrimack and the late Frederick Abaid. Peter was a business owner throughout the years, owning Abaid Home Repair and Donut Depot. He was also a caregiver and cherished time with his loved ones. He enjoyed cooking and collecting train memorabilia. Peter touched the lives of everyone he encountered and will be greatly missed as the son, brother, husband, father, papa, friend, confidant, and role model we all knew him as. Along with his father, Peter was pre-deceased by a granddaughter, Amanda Lynn. He will be forever be remembered by his loving wife Susan (Baudreau) Abaid; his first wife and their two children, Stacey Abaid and her husband Mike Thompson and Alia Abaid; four step-children, Rusty Wightman and his wife Jodi, Steven Symanski, Kim Russell and her husband Tom, and Robin Barham; 11 grandchildren, Taya, Joshua, Kyley, Alivia, Halley, Cassidy, Alyssa, Ashley, Emily, Zac, and Autumn; a great-granddaughter, Riley; three brothers, Dennis Abaid and his wife Linda, David Abaid, and Joey Abaid and his wife Liz, along with several nieces and nephews. Due to current public health and safety concerns, funeral services for Peter will be limited to immediate family members and held privately. We thank you for your understanding during these difficult times. For those who wish, memorial contributions in Peter's memory can be made to the . To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arlington Advocate from May 16 to May 23, 2020