Gloria A. (Khouri) Sabbag, of Westwood, formerly of Arlington, passed away on August 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Gloria worked as a crossing guard for the Town of Arlington for many years. Dear and devoted wife of Robert Sabbag. Loving mother of Michelle Kincade and her husband Stephen of Walpole, Robert Sabbag Jr. and his wife Melissa of Woburn and Eric Sabbag and his wife Christine of Wakefield. Cherished grandmother, Tete, of Mandi, Robby, Tania, Karleigh and Hunter. Dear sister of George Khouri and his wife Joanne of Sharon, Joanne Camer and her husband Dr. Stephen Camer of Dedham, Rita Resha and her husband Joseph of Westwood and Priscilla Brott and her husband Dale of Georgia. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Church of St. John of Damascus, 300 West St., Dedham. Visiting hours in the Church Wednesday 5 - 8 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Glorias memory may be made to the Church or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Interment New Westwood Cemetery. Guestbook and other information at www.Kfoury Funeral.com.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019