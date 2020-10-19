1/1
Gloria L. Robillard
1941 - 2020
Gloria L. (Thompson) Robillard, 79, a longtime Arlington resident, passed away peacefully on October 18th, 2020 at Sunny Acres Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Chelmsford. Born in Boston on June 10th, 1941, She was the wife of the late James F. Robillard and the daughter of the late Walter J. and Anna R. (Matthews) Thompson. Gloria leaves her children; Eric Johanson and his partner Thomas Hunter of Reading, PA, Linda Ladopoulos and her husband Louis of Chelmsford, Linnea Wingerter and her husband Scot of Manchester, NH, James Robillard and his wife Heidi of Arlington, Frank Robillard and his wife Laura of Burlington and Joseph Robillard and his wife Gerri of Peabody. She is the grandmother of thirteen grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and sister of Maryann Ahlquist of Kittery, ME. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Sadly she is predeceased by her brothers; Matthew and Walter Thompson, her grandchildren Matthew Sullivan and Elizabeth Cassidy and her brother-in-law Edwin Ahlquist. Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Gloria's name to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., Chelmsford. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.

Published in The Arlington Advocate from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
