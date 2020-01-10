|
Grace M. (Bortone) Tuminelli of Arlington passed away on January 8th. Beloved wife of the late Francis P. Tuminelli. Loving mother of Christine Found, Paula Furdon and her husband Bill, Michele Cromwell and her husband Bruce, Marie Bell and her husband Terry, Frank Tuminelli Jr. and his wife Susan and Michael Tuminelli and his wife Donna. Survived by her 17 cherished grandchildren and 5 dear great grand children. She was one of 13 children and survived by 2 brothers; Julius and Ralph Bortone and many loving nieces and nephews. Grace was a homemaker, an avid reader who loved traveling and knitted for Project Linus. A funeral mass was celebrated on Saturday January 11th in St. Eulalia Church, Winchester. Burial was in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Arrangements under the care of the DeVito Funeral Home 1145 Mass. Ave. Arlington. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Grace to America, Gift Processing, 1702 East Highland Ave. Suite 400 Phoenix, AZ 85016. Visit www.devitofuneralhome.com for an online guestbook.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Jan. 10 to Jan. 17, 2020