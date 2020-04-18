|
H. Loretta Finn (White) left us peacefully on March 8, 2020 at the age of 93, in Belmont. Born and raised in Nova Scotia, Canada, her dream as a young girl was to go to nursing school and become a Registered Nurse. She fulfilled that dream by attending nursing school in New Waterford, and graduated with honors in 1948. She then made the important and life-changing decision to leave Canada, and moved to the Boston area and became a United States citizen. She then started working at Symmes Hospital in Arlington as an R.N., where she met the one and only love of her life, Robert Finn. Bob and Loretta were married in 1951 and lived in Arlington Heights for over 60 years until his death in 2016. Loretta dedicated her life with compassion to the caring of people at work, with family and friends and neighbors. With determination, she worked her way up to director of utilization review until she retired when Symmes closed in 1992. From within this community hospital, she encountered all kinds of medical drama, including being called in a few times during storm emergencies! For Loretta, Symmes Hospital was a second home with a sense of family. She loved long road trips and none more so than to her beloved Nova Scotia, Canada where Bob and Loretta enjoyed visiting relatives and the beautiful scenery.Always a devout Roman Catholic, she and her family belonged to St. James parish in Arlington, and later, Sacred Heart Church in Lexington. Beloved mother to her son, Paul, and his wife, Carla, in Denver, Colorado, she was the daughter of the Mae and Peter White of New Waterford. Pre-deceased by her 4 brothers, Fred, Bernie, Alex, and Murdoch, and 4 sisters, Georgie, Florence, Rita, and Mary Ellen, along with one surviving sister, Pauline, as well as her many loving nieces and nephews. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2020