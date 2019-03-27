|
Hannelore (Schulz) Tramontozzi passed away in Arlington formerly of Brighton and Berlin Germany March 23, 2019. Beloved wife of over 67 years to Gerardo Tramontozzi. Devoted mother of Gerard and his wife Francesca of Somerville, Stephen and his wife Anastasia of CA and Loretta of Carlisle. Loving grandmother of Jonathan Tramontozzi and his wife Jessica of VA, Danielle Fowler and her husband Joshua of OK, Alisha, Christina and Joy Tramontozzi all of Somerville, Nicholas, Claire, Vincent and Luca Tramontozzi all of CA, Kerry and Tim Morse of Carlisle. Sister of the late Felix Kandt. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse) BRIGHTON Thursday March 28th at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church 321 Market St. Brighton at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday March 27th from 5-8 pm. Interment Newton Cemetery. Funeral Home Handicapped Accessible. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Mar. 27 to Apr. 3, 2019