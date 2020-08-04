Harold Partamian of Arlington son of the late Dickran and Yeranig (Aghayan) Partamian passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020 at the age of 84 lovingly surrounded by his family. Harold is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years Gladys (Nahigian) Partamian. He was the devoted father of Mark Partamian of Arlington and Donna Partamian Kutzer and her husband Ken of Westwood. He was the loving Papa of Matthew, Ashley, and Haley Kutzer. He was the brother of the late Anahid Zerdelian. He is also survived by his nephew Stephen Zerdelian and his first cousin, Arthur Alexander. He was predeceased by his first cousin Shakae Shahinian of Wyckoff, NJ. In addition, he is survived by many cousins and extended family from New Jersey, Buenos Aires, and France. Harold was a graduate of Boston Latin School and after his graduation from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy in 1957, he served in the Army National Guard before beginning his career as a Pharmacist. He was the former proprietor of Rawson Pharmacy in Arlington where he served his community and created many lasting friendships. Subsequently, Harold served as the Executive Secretary of the Board of Pharmacy for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. He was the founding President of the Armenian-American Pharmacists Association, an organization very near and dear to his heart. In addition to his career, Harold was an active member of the St. James Armenian Church in Watertown where he founded and chaired the annual golf tournament for many years and where he and Gladys made their lifelong friends they consider as family. He was also a member of the former Amvets Post 41 in Watertown and the Knights of Vartan. Among all his interests and achievements, he was most happy surrounded by his family and grandchildren, listening and dancing to music, watching sports, vacationing in Aruba, and cooking on the grill for his family. His kind and gentle soul made him much loved by all. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and current public safety measures, funeral services will be private. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. James Armenian Church, 465 Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown, MA 02472, or the Harold R. Partamian Scholarship Fund, c/o Armenian-American Pharmacists Association, PO Box 550046, Waltham, MA 02451.



