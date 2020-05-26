|
Harvey D. (Bud) Cot Beloved husband, Father and Grandfather, Harvey Cot passed away May 21st, 2020 as a result of complications from a fall. Bud, was the son of Hervey Cot and Nora Cot (Cogan). Bud was born in Arlington on July 31st, 1925 and raised in Somerville, Massachusetts. When his country called on him during WW II in 1941, he chose the Marines where he attained the rank of Corporal with tours in Hawaii and Guam as a member of the 10th Artillery Regiment, 5th Marine Division. After the war, Bud enrolled in the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston where he received an Associates Degree in Fine Arts and it is there where he met his wife, Joan. They lived in Boston for a few years before settling in Arlington. Bud accepted a position with Dewey and Almy Chemical in Cambridge, Massachusetts, a division of W.R Grace & Company, as a graphic artist where he supported the sales and marketing teams creating a wide array of promotional materials for various industry trade shows the company attended around the country. When traveling to a show in the Los Angeles area, he would take time to meet his niece, Kathy, and they would make a day of it at Disneyland. Bud continued his career with W.R. Grace taking over as Art Director for their Polyfibron Division, in Lexington, Massachusetts which manufactured a range of printing blankets for offset and letter press printing. Bud retired from W.R. Grace in 1990 which then allowed him to indulge in his passion for landscape photography. He spent many hours at Arlingtons Great Meadows documenting nature over many seasons. Bud had numerous exhibits showcasing his work, most notably one entitled Moments and Images where he explored the beauty of nature not only of the landscape but of individual subjects in nature that might be overlooked such as light reflecting off a small pool of water or fallen leaves coated with frost. One of his Cape Cod photos, 'Light House Beach, Chatham' was awarded 1st place, Best Overall photo in the July 1998 edition of Cape Cod Life magazine. Bud was also a talented cartoonist and over the years he would adorn various cards, letters and gifts to friends and family with caricatures of the recipient or, being an avid Red Sox, of a wide variety of Red Sox players though none could compare to his favorite, the 'Splendid Splinter', Ted Williams. A faithful fan, Bud endured the many lean years from 1946 to the thrill of the Impossible Dream Season of 1967 and the heartbreak of 1986 so he relished the 2004 World Series victory thoroughly enjoying the Duck Boat Parade in celebration. Afterwards he and his children traveled together to Cooperstown, New York to visit the Baseball Hall of Fame. Family was the center of his life. For years, with his wife, Joan, he would pack his 5 kids into our 1962 Rambler for the annual summer trip to Deerfield, New Hampshire to enjoy a vacation joining grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins for beach time, fishing and some very competitive games of horseshoes. Despite the occasional chaos, Bud managed to carve out some peace and quiet with his wife, Joan, to enjoy the serenity of the lake. For those who knew him, he was a warm, caring individual who enjoyed family cookouts and holidays that would draw all of his family together. As his children grew, the house was regularly packed with friends enjoying vigorous conversations, discussions of the days political events and usually some boisterous games of charades. He was active in his church, serving as a lay minister at St. James Catholic Church in Arlington. He and his wife Joan also donated their time to support Rosies Place, a shelter for poor and homeless women. In his retirement, he and Joan traveled to a number of countries including Japan, Scotland, Ireland, Italy, France and Turkey. Throughout his life, he set the best example of what it means to be a husband, father and friend. He had a gentle sense of humor. He loved the banter between Johnny Carson and Ed McMahon and the subtle humor of Laurel and Hardy. He also found great joy in listening to Italian opera including Puccinis Turandot and La Boheme. And we remember, fondly, him enjoying an impromptu dance with his wife, Joan, in the kitchen of the family home, his baking soda biscuits, (instead of baking powder for which he endured endless ribbing) which were more than made up for by his blueberry pancakes and apricot squares that were a staple of every Christmas. A life well lived, he is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 67 years, Joan Cot (McRae) his sister-in law Pauline McRae, brother-in-law Wallace McRae and his wife Mary and their family. He also leaves his children Stephen and his wife Marian of Attleboro, Barry of New York City, his daughters Jeannine of Methuen, Annette and her husband John of Salem, Maria and her partner Dale Dussault of Lowell as well as four grandchildren, Rachael, Phillip, Rebecca and Katharine and his niece, Kathy Boyle and nephews, Kevin, Marc and Rick Boyle. A private burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Arlington and a celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Flowers are welcome but donations in his memory would be appreciated to Friends of the Great Meadows (http://foagm.org/) with checks payable to: ALT FoAGM, PO Box 492 Arlington, Massachusetts 02476
Published in The Arlington Advocate from May 26 to June 2, 2020