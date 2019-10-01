|
Jake Urs Kenerson Jerman, of Arlington, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019 at home with family and loved ones. Jake was born on March 22nd, 2008, to Eric Jerman and Julie Kenerson and lived in Arlington. At six months he was diagnosed with CDG, a genetic metabolic disorder impacting his physical, cognitive and visual development. He attended the Cotting School in Lexington. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Lukas Jerman (age 7). He was the grandson of Dr. Robert Kenerson of Winchester and grand-nephew of Marjorie Bratcher of Burlington, CT. He was the beloved nephew of Andrea and Kevin Racek of Burlington, Vermont; Dan and Lynn Kenerson of Sugar Hill, NH; and Lisa and Lawton Weber of Manapouri, New Zealand, and the loving cousin of Aquene, Dan, Jed, Alex, Matisse and Chloe. Jake was predeceased by his grandmother Grace Jerman, his Grossi Ruth Kenerson, his grandparents Al and Beverly Jerman, his Aunt Rachel and his Uncle Greg. Jake will be remembered for his love of life, in particular his passions for swimming and pool time, water sprinklers, dressing up in costumes, dance parties, Star Wars play, camping and his sense of humor. Jake and his extended family shared many memories having adventures at Boston area museums, on the Boston Greenway, throughout New England and New York, to Hershey Park and a special Make-a-Wish trip to Disney World. Jake participated in his schools soccer and baseball programs and loved his trips to Loon Mountain for fast skiing with the New England Disabled Sports program. He loved music of all kinds, especially listening to his mother and grandfather play the piano or cranking Beyonc on his electronic devices. His favorite holiday was Halloween, which was highlighted by family-themed costumes cleverly designed by his father to incorporate his wheelchair, among them Jake as a farmer driving a tractor with family members as other farm characters, Jake and Lukas as pirates on a ship, and Luke Skywalker flying the X-wing Fighter surrounded by his rebel team. The family is grateful for all of the people who helped Jake live a full life, including but not limited to the Cotting School, the CDG Global Alliance, Childrens Hospital teams of medical specialists (Metabolism, Complex Care, Renal, Hematology, GI, the ICU team, Child Life and many others), the Dialysis Unit at Childrens, HVMA Wellesley pediatrics, Speech and Language pathologists who gave him a voice, Jakes overnight nurses, Perkins School for the Blind, Pedipals Hospice, colleagues, neighbors and friends, and his loving and devoted PCAs. A memorial service will be held on October 5 at the First Parish Unitarian Church in Arlington at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood and platelets at Childrens Hospital so other children can benefit from the superlative care of the teams there. Monetary donations can be made in Jakes honor to Cotting School, Childrens Hospital of Boston Child Life Program, or CDG Care.com.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2019