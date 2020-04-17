|
Janelle Kennedy (Ahern) Slobodkin, of Arlington, died peacefully on April 14, 2020. She was 77 years old. She was the beloved wife of Sidney A. Slobodkin for 45 years. Janelle was survived by her children, Colleen Kennedy Manita and her husband Mark of Moultonboro, NH, John R. Kennedy of Arlington, and Andrew J. Kennedy and his wife Risako Suzuki Kennedy of Arlington, and her husbands children, Kenneth J. Slobodkin of Virginia Beach, VA, and Michael A. Slobodkin. She was also survived by eight grandchildren, Ryan Manita, Jesse Manita, Cole Slobodkin, Kylie Slobodkin, Jonah Slobodkin, Alexa Kennedy, Jake Kennedy and Liam Kennedy, and by three great grandchildren. Janelle graduated from Lexington High School, earned her bachelors degree from UMass/Boston, and received a Master of Education degree from Cambridge College. She was an accomplished Swimming Teacher, having taught handicapped and mentally challenged persons at the Arlington Boys Club and the West Suburban YMCA. Janelle helped to establish swimming programs for women and girls at the Arlington Boys and Girls Club (then Arlington Boys Club), and she subsequently operated her own swimming program, teaching countless children and adults with water fear how to swim. Janelle helped to organize the Gerontology Program at the College of Public and Community Service at UMass/ Boston, teaching and co-authoring several publications which were instrumental in helping Boston area elders receive a college education. Janelle was a natural leader. She served on several committees at the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington and chaired the Parish Committee of the church. She served as Vice Chairman of Minuteman Home Care and was a member of the Arlington Council on Aging. Janelle loved Jazz. When she was 49 years old she took up the saxophone and joined a Saxophone Choir organized by the Brookline Music School. The Saxophone Choir performed gigs at Ryles, the Regatta Bar, and the Hatch Shell on the Charles River. President Clinton played with the group. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers donations in Janelles memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or to the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington, 630 Mass. Ave., Arlington, MA 02476. To send an online condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2020