|
|
Janet Forsberg Boudreau, died September 7, 2019 in Reading, MA. Born February 4, 1946 in Worcester, MA to Walter Forsberg and Ethel Vickstrom Forsberg, who predeceased her. She leaves behind her husband of 51 years Edward J. Boudreau Jr, of Winchester; her daughter Nancy Boudreau and Son- in-law David DuPriest, of North Reading, MA; her son Mark E Boudreau and his life partner Katherine Zeiler of Arlington, MA; and three grandsons, who she adored and who loved her dearly, Tanner James, Aaron Jon and Cameron Joseph DuPriest of North Reading, MA. She was also predeceased by her two sisters Beth Graves and Susan Barile. Janet, after graduating Pierce Junior College, was employed as an Executive Assistant and Assistant Editor for The National Fire Protection Association flammable liquids publications department for seven years. She left NFPA to be a full-time mom, moving back with her husband to Winchester, where she grew up. A more caring person you could not find. She had an artistic bent that led her to The Stoneham Arts and Craft Society. A member for well over 30 years, she led the group as President for 15 of those years and served on the board for several additional years. Her skills ranged from collectible teddy bears, to intricate beaded flowers and decorative eggs. She hardly knew how to say no, and volunteered for all projects with the group. Her world changed significantly when it became clear her memory challenges were not simply from aging. It became impossible for her to safely live in the home she loved, and for the last year has resided at Artis Senior Living of Reading - a memory care facility. Visiting hours will be held at the Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St, Winchester on Friday, Sept. 13 from 4-8Pm and on Saturday from 9AM with a service in the funeral home at 10AM. Burial to follow at Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. We ask that you help find a cure for Dementia/Alzheimers by a donation in her name to The , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601, or through their web site . www.costellofuneralhome. com
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019