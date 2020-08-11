Jean Ishbel (MacCormick) Potter, March 14, 1931 - July 3, 2020 Survived by her four children: Anna Potter of Vermont, and Annas daughter, Marguerite Dooley of Chicago; Andrew Potter, his wife Anne Donovan and their son Owen Potter, of Brooklyn, New York; James Potter of San Francisco, California, and Margaret Potter and her husband Wilbur Kim, and their children Alexander, Daniel, William, and Isabella of Arlington, Massachusetts. Also survived by her brother, James MacCormick and his wife Sue MacCormick, and their children Kimberly, Kevin, and Michael MacCormick, of California. Also survived by Birnie family in-laws in California, and many MacCormick family members in Scotland. Jean was known for her extraordinary kindness, patience, warmth, generosity and love of children. She cared deeply about social justice issues, progressive politics, historic preservation and the welfare of those around her. She was a valued contributor and cherished member of a diverse set of communities and associations, but her greatest joy was being with and delighting in her family. She was a beloved mother and grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. After growing up as the daughter of a prominent Presbyterian Minister in Southern California, Jean attended the Chadwick School and then Occidental College where she studied philosophy and education and met her former husband, Ralph Potter. Before moving to the Boston area in 1958, she spent three formative years as a missionary in Appalachia. Jean lived in Arlington from 1965 to the end of her life, except for one year split between Bethesda, Maryland and Paris, France. As Director of the Arlington Heights Nursery School from 1971-2005 (and serving as a teacher before becoming director), Jean contributed to the growth and well-being of thousands of children and mentored generations of teachers and parents. She brought a deep understanding of child development to the creation of a warm, welcoming environment where children thrived. She was a pioneer of inclusion of children with special needs long before this was common practice or mandated by law. To her, this was simply a matter of fairness and common sense, and advocating for inclusion became a professional passion. After earning a Masters Degree in Education from Harvard University in her fifties, she was a respected teacher of Early Childhood Education at Middlesex Community College for many years. Jean attended the Memorial Church in Cambridge for over five decades, where she had many cherished friends. Her church community was an important and meaningful part of her life. Over the years she served on the boards of directors of the Arlington Historical Society, the Middlesex Canal Association, the League of Woman Voters, Arlington Heights Nursery School, and was a member of the Boston Association for the Education of Young Children Directors Conference Committee. In the 1970s, she and other local school directors created the Arlington Early Childhood Association, a professional group that still meets monthly. She was a founding member and long-time stalwart of the original Arlington Food Coop and a devoted member of Arlington Civil Rights and Fair Housing groups. She volunteered in her childrens schools, hosted METCO and exchange students, and was a Girl Scout leader and a Cub Scout Den Mother. In addition to her many personal and professional accomplishments, she was a Harvard Divinity School faculty wife until her marriage ended in the 1980s. She took an active and supportive interest in the work of the graduate students, hosting many large student gatherings in her home over the years. She became life-long friends with many of the other faculty wives, some of whom she had lived with in Harvard Student Housing when they were all young families. Through it all Jean found time for voracious reading on a wide range of topics. She loved historical biographies and had a vast knowledge of American and British history. Always humble, she enjoyed conversations about history and being a docent at the Jason Russell House in Arlington. While raising her four children and working at her school, she taught herself many skills and was an accomplished seamstress, knitter, quilter, baker, chef, and gardener. For most of her life, she sewed her own clothing, as well as clothing for her children and grandchildren when they were young. She created elaborate window treatments, slipcovers, and many beautiful decorative items. She loved playing the piano and the dulcimer, which she learned during her time in Appalachia. She had a great appreciation of music of all kinds, from classical and opera to folk and Gilbert & Sullivan. She enjoyed taking her children and later grandchildren to concerts, cultural events and historical sites, and organized legendary annual camping trips with family, friends and neighbors. She loved older homes and as the owner of one learned carpentry, wallpapering and painting, and how to re-finish furniture. On one occasion, having been told by professionals that replacement was the only option for the washing machine, she disassembled and fixed it herself! Jean was the daughter of immigrants, her mother Azalia (Rothery) from Wallaceburg, Ontario and her father Andrew MacCormick from Kirkconnel, Dumfries, Scotland. She treasured her Scottish heritage in particular and remained in touch with Kirkconnel relatives throughout her life. There was always room for one more at her table, as friends, neighbors, colleagues, fellow activists, members of her church community, and of course her children and grandchildren, and their friends learned. Always compassionate, Jean will live on in the hearts of many and will be deeply missed. There will be a celebration of Jeans life planned in the future. Private interment by DeVito Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a tax deductible contribution to The Jean Potter Early Childhood Inclusion Fund (https://tinyurl.com/yb3b6du6
) Checks payable to the fund may be sent to Arlington Heights Nursery School, 10 Acton Street Arlington, MA 02476 To share a memory or condolence, visit: https://www.legacy.com/guestbooks/bostonglobe/jean-m-potter-maccormick-condolences/196480100?cid=full