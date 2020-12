Jeffrey R. Chinal of Everett November 30, 2020. Husband of the late Judith (Murphy), former husband of Janis (LaRose). Father of Steven of Malden, Samantha of Everett, Michaela of Everett and the late Justin. Step Father of Candice and Ashley LaRose. Bumpa of Samuel, Julian, Michael and Madison. Son of the late Helen Chinal. Brother of Kathy Covel and husband Michael, Lisa Fitzpatrick and husband Jim, John, Keith and wife Sherri. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and best friend Brendan Carey. Services will be held at a later date. If desired expressions of sympathy may be made in Jeff's memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015. Arrangements under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, Arlington