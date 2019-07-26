Home

Jerome P. Hallee Obituary
Jerome P. Hallee of Arlington, July 21, 2019 at age 88. Devoted husband of Pauline Y. Hallee (Daigle). Loving father of Paul Hallee and his wife Maria, Phil Hallee and his wife Dr. Shelley Steenrod, Dr. Michelle Hallee and her husband Dr. Gordon Wong. Beloved brother of Joseph Hallee, Kenneth Hallee, Dr. James Hallee, Dr. Thomas Hallee and the late Lawrence Hallee. Cherished grandfather of 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, many nieces, many nephews, and other loving relatives and friends. A memorial service for friends and family will be held at the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, 630 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA on August 7, 2019 at 3:00 PM, where Jerome has been a longstanding active member and trustee. Jerome was an Arlington Town Meeting Member for over 20 years, former Chairman on the Town of Arlington Finance Committee and an active member of AICPA. Jerome worked in accounting for Browning-Ferris Industries reaching the level of Vice President of the Northeast Region before retiring. Mr. Hallee was a proud U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. Jerome and Paulines ashes will be interred at the Holy Cross Cemetery, 17 Wickham Road, Glastonbury, CT on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 12:00 pm (noon). Arrangements by Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes, Arlington & Cambridge, www.rogersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from July 26 to Aug. 2, 2019
