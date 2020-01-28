Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Burke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Burke Obituary
Joan (pronounced Jo Ann, youre welcome Mom) Burke, died at the age of 89 on January 14th, 2020 at her home in Dover, NH, she was so many things...she was a lookout for enemy aircraft during WWII, a student at Bridgewater State University, a bank teller, a treasurer for our families cranberry bogs, the chief organizer and head chef for family clam bakes, a devoted daughter to Peggy and Elliot Beaton, a sister to Janet Rider, a faithful wife to Howard Burke for 67 years, a kind and loving mother to Peter Burke, Susan Leroux and Kelly Skubisz, a grandmother to Michael, Ryan, Jacqueline (aka Cinderella) Alex, Maddie, Rocky, Ella and Joey and most recently an ecstatic great-grandmother to Vivian! An auntie to Jonathan, Joanna, Sarah and Debbie, mother-in-law to Maureen, Paul and Scoob, and a friend, niece, cousin and sister-in-law to more than theres room to write. She was a fantastic cook and could make a delicious soup out of anything that was in the refrigerator. She was incredibly sassy in the best possible way and could do a mean crossword puzzle. She is a child of God, and now shes home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and that There will be a celebration of life in the Spring
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -