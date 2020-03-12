|
|
Joan E. (Martin) Sullivan of Marlborough and formerly of Natick, Plymouth and Cohasset, passed away on March 5, 2020, at the age of eighty-nine, at the Marie Esther Health Center in Marlborough, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of LTC William M. Sullivan, USA, Retired of Marlborough. She was the loving mother of William Sullivan and his wife Nancy of Connecticut, David Sullivan and his wife the late Rosanne of New Hampshire, Jim Sullivan and his wife Linda of Arizona, Paul Sullivan and his partner Jordan of Belmont, and Scott Sullivan and his wife Paula of Missouri. She was the cherished grandmother of ten and great-grandmother of three. She was the sister of the late Mary Conley, formerly of Woburn and Mattapoisett. Joan was born on July 19, 1930 in Boston to William and Mary Martin. After graduation from Saint Agnes Junior High School and Arlington High School, she attended Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in Boston. She went on to work for the March of Dimes in Boston before traveling the world as a military wife while raising five children with her husband, an Army officer for 27 years. Later, she worked as a secretary at Boston Properties and South Shore Elder Services. A period of visitation will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 am at Corpus Christi Church, 324 Quaker Meeting House Rd., East Sandwich. The interment will take place following the mass at 1:00 pm at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave., Bourne. Following the interment, there will be a gathering at VFW Post 5988, 180 Shore Road, Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, a tribute donation may be made in Joans honor to the (). For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020