Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home & Cremation
619 State Road
Plymouth (Manomet), MA 02360
508-224-2252
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Davis Funeral Home & Cremation
619 State Road
Plymouth (Manomet), MA 02360
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:30 AM
Corpus Christi Church
324 Quaker Meeting House Rd.
East Sandwich, MA
View Map
Interment
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Connery Ave.
Bourne, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan E. Sullivan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan E. Sullivan Obituary
Joan E. (Martin) Sullivan of Marlborough and formerly of Natick, Plymouth and Cohasset, passed away on March 5, 2020, at the age of eighty-nine, at the Marie Esther Health Center in Marlborough, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of LTC William M. Sullivan, USA, Retired of Marlborough. She was the loving mother of William Sullivan and his wife Nancy of Connecticut, David Sullivan and his wife the late Rosanne of New Hampshire, Jim Sullivan and his wife Linda of Arizona, Paul Sullivan and his partner Jordan of Belmont, and Scott Sullivan and his wife Paula of Missouri. She was the cherished grandmother of ten and great-grandmother of three. She was the sister of the late Mary Conley, formerly of Woburn and Mattapoisett. Joan was born on July 19, 1930 in Boston to William and Mary Martin. After graduation from Saint Agnes Junior High School and Arlington High School, she attended Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in Boston. She went on to work for the March of Dimes in Boston before traveling the world as a military wife while raising five children with her husband, an Army officer for 27 years. Later, she worked as a secretary at Boston Properties and South Shore Elder Services. A period of visitation will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 am at Corpus Christi Church, 324 Quaker Meeting House Rd., East Sandwich. The interment will take place following the mass at 1:00 pm at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave., Bourne. Following the interment, there will be a gathering at VFW Post 5988, 180 Shore Road, Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, a tribute donation may be made in Joans honor to the (). For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -