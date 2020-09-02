1/
John J. Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John J. 'Jack' Clark, of Arlington, peacefully at his home on August 29, 2020. Beloved son of the late Henry B.'Heshy' Clark and Catherine E. (McCarthy). Loving brother of Ann Aucello and her husband John of Bridgewater, and the late Henry B. 'Honey' Clark, Jr. Proud uncle of Meg, Shawn, Susie, Sharon and the late Katy. Jack was a man of many interests and an avid collector. He will be greatly missed. Late Army Veteran. A Visitation will be held on Friday in St. Johns Church, 2254 Mass Ave in NORTH CAMBRIDGE, from 10-11am. His Funeral Mass will follow at 11 am. Relatives and friends are invited. Burial and Military Honors will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jacks memory to St. John's Church, 2254 Mass Ave, NORTH CAMBRIDGE, MA 02140. For obituary, directions or to send an online condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Sep. 2 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keefe Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved