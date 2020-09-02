John J. 'Jack' Clark, of Arlington, peacefully at his home on August 29, 2020. Beloved son of the late Henry B.'Heshy' Clark and Catherine E. (McCarthy). Loving brother of Ann Aucello and her husband John of Bridgewater, and the late Henry B. 'Honey' Clark, Jr. Proud uncle of Meg, Shawn, Susie, Sharon and the late Katy. Jack was a man of many interests and an avid collector. He will be greatly missed. Late Army Veteran. A Visitation will be held on Friday in St. Johns Church, 2254 Mass Ave in NORTH CAMBRIDGE, from 10-11am. His Funeral Mass will follow at 11 am. Relatives and friends are invited. Burial and Military Honors will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jacks memory to St. John's Church, 2254 Mass Ave, NORTH CAMBRIDGE, MA 02140. For obituary, directions or to send an online condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com