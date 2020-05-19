|
John J. Ryan, Jr. (Jocko), age 74, of Arlington, MA passed away on May 16,2020 at the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bedford MA. Johnny was born and raised in Arlington MA. He was the son of the late Rose (Barnes) and John Ryan. He graduated from Arlington High School in 1964 and served in the US Marines from 1964-1968, where he was stationed in Vietnam. Jocko is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Barbara (Clark) Ryan of Arlington; children: Karen Malatesta of Wrentham, Kim Cowan of Methuen and John Ryan III and wife Olga of Tucson AZ. Jocko is predeceased by his grandson Joseph Finn and leaves his grandchildren Tara Cowan, Nick Malatesta, Sally, Grace & Jack Ryan; he is also predeceased by his brother Pete, and leaves his brothers Jim, Matt, Tim and his sister Diane Bradley along with several nieces and nephews. He was an active member of the Arlington Hockey Club and Arlington Babe Ruth Baseball for over 40 years. You could often find him at the rink, coaching, running a hockey tournament or helping with the learn to skate program or on a baseball field. He could also be found on a Wednesday night at the First Parish Unitarian Church on Mass Ave. offering a message of hope and recovery. He taught CCD, was a Eucharist minister and an active member of St Eulalia Parish of Winchester. He helped and supported many in the community until he was diagnosed with Alzheimers. He had a love for people a grateful heart and was always willing to help. The family would like to thank the VA in Bedford & the No Veteran Dies Alone program for their outstanding caring and support. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic all services were private. Please consider a donation to the . To leave an online condolence please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from May 19 to May 26, 2020