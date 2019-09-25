|
|
Joshua Patrick Meehan of Naples, FL, formerly of Arlington, MA, died unexpectedly Sept. 14, 2019. A graduate of Johnson & Wales Culinary Institute, Josh was a talented chef, a competitive bodybuilder, a loyal Patriots fan, a fierce advocate for family and friends and, above all, a devoted father to his 2-year-old daughter, Faith. Along with his daughter, Josh leaves behind his parents, James W. and Patricia Meehan of Merritt Island, FL, his brother Kamm G. Meehan, sister-in-law Cathy and nieces Gabriella and Karla Meehan of Arlington, his sister-in-law Laura Frongillo and his niece and nephew Samantha and Maxwell Meehan of Winchester. He was also the beloved younger brother of the late James W. Meehan Jr. Additionally, Josh is survived by Faiths mother Heather Fahnestock, his faithful dog Charlee and hundreds of friends from Arlington to Naples, each of whom he appreciated more than they probably knew. Friends and family are invited to a memorial service for Josh, Saturday, Oct. 5, at 3 p.m. at The Unitarian Church, 478 Main St., Winchester, MA.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, 2019