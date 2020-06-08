Kathryn Desmond Ryan of Merrimack, NH, was 92 when she passed away on May 31, 2020 at Stone Rehabilitation and Senior Living in Newton. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Frances Desmond and Mary Clarissa (Galloway) Desmond of Boston, the sister of the late Jeanne Marie (Desmond) Butler and spouse Kenneth C. Butler of Boston and the late Thomas Aloysius Desmond and spouse Mary Desmond of NJ. She was the widow of W. Bradley Ryan, ESQ. Kathryn attended Northeastern University with a concentration in Mechanical Drafting. She utilized her education at Verizon where she worked for forty years before retiring as a Graphic Supervisor. Kathryn was passionate about oil painting, historical literature, theatre (particularly opera) and most of all, spending quality time with her family. Kathryn will be eternally loved and missed by her family: Bradley S. Ryan and spouse Elizabeth Ryan of Billerica, Kathryn A. (Ryan) Howard of Newton, the late Thomas G. Ryan Sr. of Merrimack, NH, Kristin Rodis and spouse Adam Rodis of Haverhill, Andrew D. Howard Jr., Jenna M. Howard and Michael T. Howard of Newton, Alyssa J. Ryan of Meredith, NH, Thomas G. Ryan Jr. and spouse Paula Ryan of Derry, NH. and Michael Ryan and Ann Marie Ryan of Irvine, CA. She is also survived by two great granddaughters: Brianna Rodis and Alexis Rodis of Haverhill as well as many nieces and nephews. Due to current public health and safety concerns, funeral services for Kathryn will be held privately and limited to immediate family members. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Jun. 8 to Jun. 15, 2020.