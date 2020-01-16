|
Lawrence E. Hardin, 83, a lifelong resident of Arlington passed away peacefully Monday January 13, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of 62 years to Phyllis (Grotjohan) Hardin. Father of Barbara Marchand of Maynard, Howie and wife Marica Hardin of Poland, ME and the late Lorraine Hardin and Janine Hardin. Grandfather of Andrew (Eileen) Bonaccolto of Goshen, NH, Arliya Marchand of Maynard and the late Matthew Bonaccolto. Great grandfather of Sydney, Austin and Cosette Bonaccolto. Son of the late Howard and Anna (Sutton) Hardin. Brother of Alice Dooling of ME and the late Richard and Howard Hardin and Claire Bell. Larry worked as plumber at Arthur D. Little in Cambridge, MA for 38 years. He retired over 25 years ago to spend time with his bride, Phyllis. Larry and Phyllis cherished their time together, at home, shopping trips together, going to Essex for fried clams, Kimballs farm for ice cream, and spending time with family. As a grandfather, he knew the value of time and experiences with his grandchildren, taking them on errands and adventures across New England. He was always there for his children and grandchildren for whatever they needed, like driving to Needham to make sure Andrew and Matt had what they needed for cub scouts or picking up his granddaughter, Arliya, so she could drive home to practice driving. He was definitely a jack of all trades, he loved to solve all problems, and not one to waste a thing. He had a million knick knacks for anything that might be needed. Larry, known as the Mayor of Mount Vernon (Street), could be found in his chair in the sunroom overseeing the street. He was an amazing neighbor to the community, and the neighbors love for him was shown by their many selfless acts of kindness to him and Phyllis. Especially during the challenges of illness during the last few years of his life. The family is forever grateful and thankful to the community and many others who played a role in Larrys life and for always keeping an eye on him and Phyllis and their continued support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Larry to The () or The American Liver Foundation (www.liverfoundation.org) . A service will be held on Saturday, Jan 18th 1-3 pm at Devitos Funeral home in Arlington, MA with a private reception to follow.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, 2020