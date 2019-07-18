|
Linda Mae MacIsaac of Dunedin, FL, formerly of Arlington MA, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on July 8, 2019 at the age of 76. Linda is survived by her two sons David and his fianc Kerry Spence of Washington Township NJ, Todd and his wife Jennifer of Woburn MA. She was the loving grandmother of four grandchildren, Liam, Aiden, Kelsey and Everly. She is proceeded in death by her husband John Lewis, son Glen, sister Doris and brother Arnold. Linda was born in Cambridge MA to Patrick Doucette and Nelly (Romard). She worked as a secretary and home health aide and anyone that knew Linda raved about her caring and selfless nature. She loved spending time with family and friends, going to the beach and was an avid reader. She loved playing cards, baking, listening and dancing to music and could never resist a good yard/ estate sale. Linda was a kind gentle soul that touched everyone's heart that knew her. She will be missed by many. Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at West Parish Cemetery in Andover. Memorial contributions may be made to her late son Glen's Memorial Fund for his children. https://www.gofund me.com/1n7atb80g0? share type=teams&member= 2275208&utm_medium=social&utm_source+=facebook& utm_campaign=p_na&fbclid=lwar2hazvctem40lohkoloaxisgcrqnvlrdyrhf2i6mg3fo_qzgizs-lmxctu
Published in The Arlington Advocate from July 18 to July 25, 2019