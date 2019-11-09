|
Mabel C. (Moodie) Walkinshaw, of Jupiter, FL and formerly of West Melbourne, FL and Arlington and Rockport, MA passed away on November 5, 2019. Wife of John A. Mother of David and his wife Diane of Jupiter, FL, Steven of Rockport, MA, Scott and his husband Thomas Holleran of Jupiter, FL and Stacey Gunn of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Mother-in-law of the late Mary Lynn Walkinshaw. Grandmother of Corey OLoughlin and her husband Michael, Erica Eggerman and her husband Matthew, Kasey and Matthew Walkinshaw and Patrick Vossmer. Great grandmother of Colin and Adeline OLoughlin and Owen Eggerman. Sister of Ruth Pearson, Duncan Moodie, Marion Lane and the late Carol Libby. Raised in Reading, MA, Mabel spent most of her life in Arlington, MA where she raised her 4 children and was an active community member volunteering for Symmes Hospital Auxiliary and the Arlington Boys & Girls Club and where she was a member of the Park Avenue Congregational Church. After raising their children, Mabel and John moved to Rockport, MA where they had summered for years. After retirement they moved to the Compass Pointe community in West Melbourne, FL. Mabels final years were spent in Jupiter, FL where she could be close to her family. A private graveside service will be planned for a later date. Donation in Mabels name may be made to Vitas Hospice www.vitascommunityconnec tion.org or 4200 Northcorp Pky., Ste 140, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Nov. 9 to Nov. 16, 2019