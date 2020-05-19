Home

Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Madeline Barton

Madeline Barton Obituary
Madeline (Van Valkenburg) Barton, of Arlington, May 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Russell Barton. Devoted mother of Louise Freker, her husband David of AZ, Bruce Van Valkenburg of Taunton, formerly of Arlington, Brenda Van Valkenburg of Pembroke, NH. Loving grandmother of Nickolas Demake, his wife Mellissa Yokell of WA and loving great grandmother of Evander and Harrison Demake. Sister of Charles Van Valkenburg of NH, Earle Van Valkenburg of FL, the late Helen Boissonneault-Van Valkenburg and Frederick Van Valkenburg. Further survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic all services will be private. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from May 19 to May 26, 2020
