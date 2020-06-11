Marc C. Lagace, passed into eternal life, peacefully, with a comforting smile, Saturday evening, June 6th, 2020, in the loving presence of his family. occurred at Care Dimension Hospice House in Lincoln, after a 3-year courageous battle with cancer, which included 6 months of Hospice assistance to him and his family at their home. Marc was just fifty four years of age.. Born in Boston, Marc was raised and educated in Arlington, and has lived in Woburn for over 27 years. Marc graduated from Arlington High in 1984 and attended Wentworth Institute in Boston. In the mid-80s he founded Lagace Landscaping Co, which he expanded into Lagace Asphalt Paving, Concrete, & Landscape Construction Co. Marc was a hard worker. He designed, installed and cared for the landscaping of our family property, featuring a variety of flowering and non-flowering bushes and plants, stones, trees and our beautiful lawn. Marc also had a very soft and caring heart for pets and wildlife. Marc will be sadly missed by his beloved family and friends. He is survived by his parents, Robert L. and Seraphina (Sandy) A. Lagace, and family cat, Lucie of Woburn; his sister, Pamela J. Lagace of Natick, MA; his uncle, Guy R. Lag- ace of Sarasota, FL; his aunt and uncle Paulette A. and Dean Alles of Putnam, CT and Sarasota, FL; his uncle, Louis P Lagace of Tiverton, RI and Sarasota, FL; and many cousins. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., Woburn. There will be no visiting hours due to precautions surrounding COVID-19. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Eulalia Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester, Saturday, June 20th at 10 a.m. Internment is private. Guests attending Marcs Mass, will be invited by the Lagace family, as there is limited seating, due to the restrictions of the COVID-19. All other guests may stream live, at 10 a.m. at Saint Eulalia.org.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 18, 2020.