Margaret Mary (Leary) Erlandson, 92, passed away in Framingham on Friday July 3, 2020. She was born September 30, 1927 in Boston to William Patrick & Margaret Theresa (Clancy) Leary, and was the beloved wife of the late Arthur H. Erlandson. Raised in Dorchester and Charlestown, she attended St. Gregorys School and later Framingham State College. She became a home economics teacher at the Michelangelo School in Boston. In 1950, she married Arthur Howard Erlandson, Jr. and moved to Arlington, where she raised four children. A faithful parishioner at St. Camillus Church, Margaret taught CCD classes and was a member of Sodality. In her 67 years at 30 Virginia Rd, she had life-long friends and neighbors who knew her as "Peggy." Her life was centered around her family; she taught her children to love reading and to value education and each other. Margaret leaves behind her bereaved children: Jeanne Nix & her husband Bill, Paula Ferguson and her husband Bruce, Daniel & his wife Michele, and Bill & his wife Jose, her nine grandchildren: Chuck, Ted & his wife Jenny, Jennifer, Sam & his wife Lily, Doug, Saralina, Louisa, Jacob, and Abby; and her great granddaughter, Callie. Since the death of her husband, Margaret has lived at New Horizons Assisted Living Home in Marlborough where she so enjoyed the company of other residents, regularly attending book club meetings and musical productions. Due to the current health regulations, her family will honor and remember Margarets life by celebrating her Funeral Mass in St. Camillus Church, Arlington, with interment to follow in St. Pauls Cemetery beside her beloved Arthur. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Margarets name to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
