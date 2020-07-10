1/1
Margaret M. Erlandson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Mary (Leary) Erlandson, 92, passed away in Framingham on Friday July 3, 2020. She was born September 30, 1927 in Boston to William Patrick & Margaret Theresa (Clancy) Leary, and was the beloved wife of the late Arthur H. Erlandson. Raised in Dorchester and Charlestown, she attended St. Gregorys School and later Framingham State College. She became a home economics teacher at the Michelangelo School in Boston. In 1950, she married Arthur Howard Erlandson, Jr. and moved to Arlington, where she raised four children. A faithful parishioner at St. Camillus Church, Margaret taught CCD classes and was a member of Sodality. In her 67 years at 30 Virginia Rd, she had life-long friends and neighbors who knew her as "Peggy." Her life was centered around her family; she taught her children to love reading and to value education and each other. Margaret leaves behind her bereaved children: Jeanne Nix & her husband Bill, Paula Ferguson and her husband Bruce, Daniel & his wife Michele, and Bill & his wife Jose, her nine grandchildren: Chuck, Ted & his wife Jenny, Jennifer, Sam & his wife Lily, Doug, Saralina, Louisa, Jacob, and Abby; and her great granddaughter, Callie. Since the death of her husband, Margaret has lived at New Horizons Assisted Living Home in Marlborough where she so enjoyed the company of other residents, regularly attending book club meetings and musical productions. Due to the current health regulations, her family will honor and remember Margarets life by celebrating her Funeral Mass in St. Camillus Church, Arlington, with interment to follow in St. Pauls Cemetery beside her beloved Arthur. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Margarets name to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, or to share a memory with Margarets family, please kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arlington Advocate from Jul. 10 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-4747
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved